Chapeltown fire: First pictures from scene as investigation launched into 'multiple seats' Leeds house blaze

These pictures offer a first look at the scene after an investigation was launched into a Leeds house fire.
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Firefighters responded to the call at approximately 12.48am, in the early hours of this morning. The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, and involved fires on the first floor and attic.

Crews from Leeds Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Bradford Fire Station all responded to the blaze. Fire investigation officers have since been mobilised due to multiple seats of fire and to determine the cause. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...

The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown.

1. House fire on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown

The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Bradford Fire Station all responded to the call.

2. House fire on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown

Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Bradford Fire Station all responded to the call. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two hose reels and one large jet were used.

3. House fire on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two hose reels and one large jet were used. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire remain on the scene.

4. House fire on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire remain on the scene. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

