Firefighters responded to the call at approximately 12.48am, in the early hours of this morning. The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, and involved fires on the first floor and attic.

Crews from Leeds Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Bradford Fire Station all responded to the blaze. Fire investigation officers have since been mobilised due to multiple seats of fire and to determine the cause. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...