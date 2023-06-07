Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown fire: Investigation underway after Leeds firefighters battle 'multiple seats' house blaze

Firefighters in Leeds have been tackling a blaze in the attic of a home overnight.
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, and involved fires on the first floor and attic. Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Bradford Fire Station all responded to the the call at approximately 12.48am in the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two hose reels and one large jet were used to extinguish the blaze and exposure risk to sides. Aerial appliances were also requested due to the fire in the attic and a support pump for aerial was used as the fourth appliance.

Fire investigation officers have been mobilised due to multiple seats of fire and to determine the cause.

The fire was in a mid-terraced domestic property on Mexborough Place, Chapeltown. Picture: Google
Related topics:Leeds