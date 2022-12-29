Chantry Bridge Wakefield: Emergency services in ‘large scale’ search after reports person ‘entered water’
A “large scale” search has been carried out by emergency services after reports that a person “entered water” in Wakefield.
Police were called out to Chantry Bridge, near The Hepworth gallery in Wakefield city centre, at about 10pm last night (December 28).
A member of the public made a report that a person could potentially have entered water near the bridge, off Calder Vale Road.
In a statement issued today, West Yorkshire Police said nothing was found and no-one was located following the search of water near the bridge and “surrounding areas”.
The statement added: “No other reports were made of persons entering the water. The search was closed down at just after midnight but further enquiries are continuing today.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, referencing police log 1617 of December 28. Reports can also be made online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat