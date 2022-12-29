Police were called out to Chantry Bridge, near The Hepworth gallery in Wakefield city centre, at about 10pm last night (December 28).

A member of the public made a report that a person could potentially have entered water near the bridge, off Calder Vale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued today, West Yorkshire Police said nothing was found and no-one was located following the search of water near the bridge and “surrounding areas”.

Chantry Bridge in Wakefield.

The statement added: “No other reports were made of persons entering the water. The search was closed down at just after midnight but further enquiries are continuing today.”