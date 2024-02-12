Cementing the future of housebuilding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Housebuilder Persimmon has donated 10,000 bricks to Leeds College of Building as part of their activities taking place across the country for National Apprenticeship Week.
National Apprenticeship Week, taking place this week aims to promote apprenticeships as a career path for young people.
The donation from Persimmon is enough bricks to build a three-bedroom house and will provide students with the necessary materials to gain valuable hands-on experience as part of their training.
Damien Mason-Harding, Curriculum Manager at Leeds College of Building said: ‘’We’re extremely grateful to Persimmon for their generous donation.
"There is a huge demand for newly qualified Bricklayers in the industry and we rely on these generous donations to support our students’ learning.
“Their contribution isn’t just providing us with some materials, it’s supporting us to build the skills of future aspiring bricklayers. Together, we’re building a stronger future!”
Lisa Haywood, Regional Apprenticeship Manager, Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “At Persimmon, we’re proud of our record of developing and inspiring the next generation of construction workers.
“We’re delighted to support Leeds College of Building by providing students with the materials they need to gain practical experience in one of the many fulfilling careers construction has to offer.”