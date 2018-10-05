Police called to robbery at Yorkshire Bank Moortown Leeds

Have your say

Police have been called to a robbery at a branch of Yorkshire Bank in Moortown, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the incident in Harrogate Road at 12.44pm after reports of a robbery.

Police have been called to an armed robbery at Yorkshire Bank in Moortown Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

Two men made off from the scene but no one was injured and no weapons are believed to have been involved.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are still on the scene now with a cordon in place, as of 3pm.

A spokesman said: "Police were called to Yorkshire Bank in Moortown, Leeds at 12.44pm after reports of a robbery.

"Two males made off but there were no injuries reported and no weapons.

"It's still early days and enquiries are ongoing.

"Police are still at the scene now."

