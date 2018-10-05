Police called to robbery at Yorkshire Bank Moortown Leeds

Police have been called to a robbery at a branch of Yorkshire Bank in Moortown, Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the incident in Harrogate Road at 12.44pm after reports of a robbery.
Two men made off from the scene but no one was injured and no weapons are believed to have been involved.
-> Yorkshire school closes after outbreak of sickness bug
Enquiries are ongoing and police are still on the scene now with a cordon in place, as of 3pm.
A spokesman said: "Police were called to Yorkshire Bank in Moortown, Leeds at 12.44pm after reports of a robbery.
"Two males made off but there were no injuries reported and no weapons.
"It's still early days and enquiries are ongoing.
"Police are still at the scene now."
-> Join our Leeds Crime & Incidents group for more on stories like this as we get them