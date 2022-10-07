Carl Warr: Body of Leeds man who has been missing since June found in North Yorkshire
The body of a man who has been missing since June has been found.
Friday, 7th October 2022
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:22 pm
A body believed to be that of a missing Leeds man has been found.
Carl Warr, aged 59, was last seen in Farnley at 9:30am on Monday, 20 June.
A body was discovered near Skipton, North Yorkshire, earlier today.
While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Warr.
His family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.