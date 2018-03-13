'Callous' sex attacker kidnapped and raped girl on night out in Leeds city centre

A 'CALLOUS' sex attacker who kidnapped a young woman before raping her while she was unconscious has been jailed for ten years.

Ross Waterhouse was told he had shown no remorse after targeting the victim when she was heavily drunk during a night out in the city centre.

Also in court -> Banned Leeds driver led police on high speed car chase then tried to escape through sunroof

A jury heard the victim was unconscious throughout most of the ordeal.

She awoke once during the incident but was "incapable of speaking or moving her body."

Leeds Crown Court was told the attack had had a "profound psychological effect" on the victim.

Jailing Waterhouse, Recorder Bryan Cox said: "She was alone, she was vulnerable and she was your prisoner."

Waterhouse, 24, of Manor Park, Scarcroft, was found guilty of rape and kidnap after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The jury heard a recording of a 999 call made by the victim's friend after Waterhouse and another man sped off with her in a car.

The pair took the victim to a flat in the city where Waterhouse carried out the sex attack.

The victim was driven to a relative's house the next day by the other man.

She was in a "hysterical state" and screaming when she arrived.

Sohail Khan, prosecuting, said Waterhouse and the other man began talking to the victim and her friend during a night out in Headingley on Novemver 19, 2016.

The two men offered the women a lift into Leeds city centre.

All four then went into Shed bar in Leeds city centre but the women decided to leave as they felt the men were "weird" and "creeping them out".

Doormen allowed the women to leave by the bar by a back door but the victim suddenly began to feel ill.

Mr Khan said: "That is the last memory (the victim) describes in interview."

He added: "She remembers being in a dark room and waking up briefly to find that Mr Waterhouse was on top of her having sex with her.

"She was incapable of speaking or moving her body."

He continued: "She wanted to scream but she couldn't as she felt paralysed and then she must have passed out."

Also in court -> Jealous Leeds man told girlfriend 'if I can't have you, no-one can' before stabbing her

The victim's friend told police that her friend's eyes became bloodshot when she left the bar and she began acting strangely.

They saw the two men again outside McDonalds on Briggate and accepted the offer of a lift home.

She described how her friend was slumped behind the driver's seat during the journey.

When they got near to where they lived the car failed to stop and Waterhouse said: "You can call this a kidnapping."

The jury was told the victim's friend tried to get her out of the car but the vehicle was driven away.

Waterhouse was arrested at his home the following day.

He gave evidence at the trial where he denied the offences.

Waterhouse claimed he was unable to have sex with the woman and claimed any contact between them was consensual.

Recorder Cox told Waterhouse: "It is self-evident that she was in no fit state to get herself home, let alone to consent to sexual intercourse.

"That must have been obvious to you, but you were determined to take advantage of her.

"Your attitude that night was exceedingly callous.

"You have shown no remorse and you have sought to lie your way out of the predicament during the trial."