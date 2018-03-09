Banned Leeds driver led police on high speed car chase then tried to escape through sunroof

A BANNED driver who was involved in a high speed chase with police in a stolen car has been locked up for 12 months.

A court Mohammed Adalat tried to get away from police officers on patrol in Leeds when they spotted him driving a stolen Mercedes on February 14 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the vehicle had been stolen two days earlier after a break-in at a family home in the Kirkstall area of the city.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the officer saw Adalat driving the car at 2.20pm and signalled for him to stop.

Adalat sped off and reached speeds of up to 71mph in 30mph areas.

Much of the pursuit took place through busy areas of Wortley and Bramley.

Mr Galley said it was raining at the time and the road conditions were poor.

The pursuit ended when Adalat drove into a dead-end street.

He was arrested as he tried to climb through the sun roof of the vehicle.

Adalat, of Holdforth Close, Armley, was banned from driving at the time of the incident after being convicted of drink driving a month earlier. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Stuart Field, prosecuting, said Adalat had agreed to drive the car in order to repay debts to a man he owed money to.

Mr Field said Adalat had lost his job in the food processing industry and had borrowed money from the man as his credit rating was too poor to obtain a pay day loan. The lawyer said Adalat panicked and drove off when he saw police.

Recorder Margia Mostapha said: “You were a disqualified driver at the time of this particular offence. You had been disqualified for just over a month.”

