“It’s vital to support dads at their most vulnerable”.

The founder of campaign groups Leeds Dads, Errol Murray, says more should be done to help new fathers following the tragic death of serving police officer and new dad PC Charlie Mitchell .

The ‘proud father’ and police officer, who lived in Leeds, facing the strain of a demanding job and family pressures took his own life just weeks after becoming a father, an inquest heard yesterday. In the weeks before his death, he was struggling with the responsibilities of fatherhood and a demanding job on the frontline.

Born and raised in Huddersfield, Charlie lived there until April this year when he moved to Leeds with his girlfriend, Brooklyn Smith - also a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police. The couple welcomed a baby that same month.

Leeds Dads founder Errol Murray said: “Swansea University revealed that two to three babies lose their fathers to suicide every week across the UK. It’s vital to support Dads at their most vulnerable time and I urge Leeds Dads urges the NHS to be more proactive in engaging with new fathers.

“Work stress is also a significant challenge and it’s vital for people feeling overwhelmed by work to reach out for help. 8-13% of fathers are thought to experience depression during pregnancy and early parenthood, there is currently no national system to track paternal suicide, unlike maternal mortality, which is routinely measured. This gap limits both awareness and targeted support.’

The inquest heard that Charlie had been affected by the recent deaths of his grandparents and was at the same time facing "domestic pressures" after moving in with his partner. A verdict of suicide was recorded.

Remembering her son, Shirley Mitchell said: "He was kind, clever, funny and caring. He was perfect."

HELP IS AVAILABLE

Leeds Dad is a support group for Dads and their preschool children . They offer activities and signpost to mental health and family support and all of their services are free. Look up the website HERE

If you need someone to talk to, contact the Samaritans in confidence. You will not be judged or told what to do. Look online HERE or you can call 116 113