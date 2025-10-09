A ‘proud father’ and police officer facing the strain of a demanding job and family pressures took his own life just weeks after becoming a father, an inquest heard.

PC Charlie Mitchell, 26, was found dead at St Aidan's Nature Reserve in Leeds on June 22, the day after he was reported missing.

An inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court was today (October 9) told that the Halifax-based patrol officer, who had joined West Yorkshire Police in 2022, had never previously self-harmed or been the subject of mental health concerns.

But in the weeks before his death, he was struggling with the responsibilities of fatherhood and a demanding job on the frontline.

Born and raised in Huddersfield, Charlie lived there until April this year when he moved to Leeds with his girlfriend, Brooklyn Smith - also a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police. The couple welcomed a baby that same month.

HELP & ADVICE: If you need someone to talk to, contact the Samaritans. Look online HERE or you can call 116 113

The Samaritans (Call 116 113)

The inquest heard that Charlie had been affected by the recent deaths of his grandparents and was at the same time facing "domestic pressures" after moving in with his partner.

His mother Shirley Mitchell explained in a statement that he had undertook specialist training to carry a taser, which he initially failed before passing on a second attempt. She said that while he eventually succeeded, the qualification brought added responsibility and, in turn, more pressure at work. From April, she said Charlie's mental health began to decline as he struggled with the pressures of a new baby, a new home, financial commitments and the demands of policing.

She said: "By June, he had become worse and had become paranoid about things, he was jumpy and apologised for things frequently."

A fundraiser has been launched following the tragic death of Leeds police officer Charlie Mitchell, who was a 'proud new father' | West Yorkshire Police

In June 2025, Charlie visited his GP and was prescribed antidepressants, but he did not live long enough for the medication to take effect. On June 21, he went missing, leaving behind notes for his family before being found dead at St Aidan's Nature Reserve.

Remembering her son, Mrs Mitchell said: "He was kind, clever, funny and caring. He was perfect."

The inquest heard from Charlie's GP, Dr Taimur Mansoor, who confirmed that his only recorded consultations had related to routine health matters until an appointment in June.

Dr Mansoor told the inquest that they had discussed counselling sessions and medication for anxiety and depression. She added: "This was the first and last time I saw him."

Detective Sergeant Dean Hopley, of West Yorkshire Police, described in a statement the events that followed when Charlie was reported missing. He told the inquest that Brooklyn Smith had last seen him leave the house in a vehicle at 4pm on June 21.

He said: "Brooklyn expressed that this behaviour was out of character and that he was suffering from anxiety as he was overwhelmed. She noticed a knife was missing from the kitchen. She said I know my boyfriend and he has gone to harm himself."

Charlie's father, Mark Mitchell, located his son's white Vauxhall in a car park near St Aidan's Nature Reserve. Specialist search officers and mountain rescue teams were mobilised, and the following evening his body was found on a riverbank along the River Aire.

Area Coroner Oliver Longstaff recorded a conclusion of suicide. He said: "Charlie has died as a result of an act he performed on himself. It is evident that this is a young man who is going to be missed enormously and I hope very much that over time it will be the good memories that have precedence in your minds."

In the days after his death, friends, family and colleagues rallied to support Brooklyn and the couple's baby. A GoFundMe appeal raised more than £20,000, with organiser James Cichorz praising the "overwhelming generosity" of the community.

He described Charlie as "a dedicated police officer, but also a loving partner and proud new father."