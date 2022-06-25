Tributes continue to flood in this week after a former Bishop Young Academy teacher was fatally injured in a cycling accident.

Jeremy Richardson, 61, passed away from his injuries a short while after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Richardson was headteacher at Bishop Young C of E Academy.

A school spokesperson said: "All at Bishop Young Academy are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news.

"As headteacher between 2015 and 2016, Jeremy was much loved by the whole academy and wider community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Below is everything we know so far about the incident, and what to do if you have information about the collision.

Where did the incident happen?

The collision happened onByron Street in Bradford on Wednesday 22 June.

West Yorkshire Police quickly arrived at the scene and road closures were put in place around Byron Street at the junction of Barkerend Road.

When did the incident happen?

Reports of a collision came in just before 6.40am on Wednesday 22 June.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after and took Mr Richardson to hospital.

What should I do if I have information about the incident?

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after receiving reports that a car had collided with a cyclist shortly before 6.40am on Wednesday.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage of the collision itself.

A spokesperson said: "The cyclist, a man aged 61 from Leeds, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since passed away.

"The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries."