The Merrion Centre in Leeds is changing its name and this is why

Leeds' oldest shopping centre will have a new name from next week.

The Merrion Centre is going to rebrand itself as The Mary-Ann Centre for one week from March 8 to mark International Women's Day.

The Merrion Centre

All you need to know about the huge new extension to the Merrion Centre

As part of the celebrations, the work of the centre's female tenants and business owners will also be championed.

The Merrion Centre has enjoyed a strong start to 2019 despite a tough trading environment for the retail sector. Seven new businesses have opened in the mall in the past five months, including tea house Chatime, New York-style pizzeria Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura.

Plans have recently been submitted to build a huge new 17-storey office and retail extension to the centre, which would see the old Odeon cinema, which has been abandoned since the 1970s, demolished. The proposals are awaiting approval.

TCS chairman Edward Ziff said:-

“We’re incredibly proud to recognise the achievements of women across all areas of our business and unveil our new ‘Mary-Ann’ brand in honour of International Women’s Day. This initiative builds on our mission to inspire shoppers in innovative ways to the burgeoning Arena Quarter area of Leeds, whilst also showcasing our commitment to championing diversity across the retail and property industry”.