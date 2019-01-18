Simpatico Pizza owners to open new US-inspired Leeds restaurant

An American restaurant and bar inspired by New York's dining scene will open in the Merrion Centre this February.

The owners of Simpatico Pizza in Queens Arcade, Nick Julian and Jordan Franz, are behind new venture Union Square on Merrion Way.

The restaurant will seat 80 diners and offer a 'grab and go' service with a menu that includes fresh salad, wraps, burgers and giant pizza slices.

Town Centre Securities announce major new office and retail plans for Merrion Centre

At night the venue will become a Broadway-themed bar aimed at attracting First Direct Arena gig-goers. The opening will create 12 new jobs.

Simpatico and Union Square managing director Nick Julian said:-

“The Merrion Centre has been heavily invested in in recent years, attracting a variety of successful daytime and evening venues including MyThai and Bengal Brasserie. We are confident Union Square will further complement the vibrant Arena Quarter as it continues to thrive with the abundant new student accommodation and office space in the pipeline. This will give us direct access to a diverse mix of customers who we look forward to introducing to our new daily fresh food and drink concept, whilst also giving concert-goers a quality evening offering a stone’s throw from the arena.”

Town Centre Securities own and manage the site and recently submitted plans to demolish the Merrion Centre's old cinema - which closed in the 1970s - and replace it with a major new office and retail development. Asset manager Hattie Ramsden said:-

“We’re resolutely committed to expanding both our customer base and the variety of food and drink available at the Merrion Centre. Nick and his team have a tremendous track record of delivering modern, popular dining concepts here in Leeds and we are thrilled he has chosen Merrion Way for Union Square. We are confident that this new venue will prove to be a popular addition and will continue to cement the Arena Quarter’s position as a key leisure destination in the heart of Leeds.”

The new restaurant will be located opposite the current Costa Coffee outlet and will open in February.