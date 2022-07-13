Woman left with bald patch after being kicked and stamped on by thug

Jamal Goodison, 32, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday for the sickening attack and numerous other offences.

While under the influence of drink, Goodison had attacked the woman on April 10, 2022, - two days after a disagreement over a lighter which had caused an argument.

He threw a lighter at her head, dragged her along the ground and kicked her in the face, Andrew Pickin told the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Goodison, 32, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday for the sickening attack and numerous other offences.

"She was screaming and calling for help", he added.

The victim "couldn't recall" how many kicks and stamps landed on her body.

However, images shown to the judge of the injuries included clumps of hair which had been pulled out of her head during the attack.

Goodison only stopped the assault when confronted by another woman.

Jamal Goodison cc WYP

On May 12, Goodison was apprehended by officers during an unrelated matter.

They found cannabis on his person and he was arrested for possession and for harassment of his previous victim.

During the journey in the police van, Goodison became irate and was headbutting the inside cage of the vehicle, the court was told.

When officers pulled over, he kicked one of them in the chest.

"The blow was cushioned by the officer's uniform", the prosecutor said.

He continued to act aggressively and kicked out at the officer.

Goodison - who has 19 previous convictions for more than 44 offences - was interviewed the next day.

He answered no comment to most of the questioning.

Goodison was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, possession of a Class B drug, harassment, assault occasioning bodily harm and breach of a suspended sentence.

Goodison pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 14.

Sentencing Goodison to two years and one month in custody, Judge Khokhar said the attack was "a really bad offence of violence".

"There is a bald patch on her head", the judge said.

"She was dragged across the road causing the injuries.

"It is sheer good fortune on her part she did not suffer a broken jaw or damage to her eye, which could have easily resulted from the stamps and kicks to her face.

"That has to be adequately punished."

Speaking of the assault on the emergency worker, the judge said: "One of the officers was trying to prevent you harming yourself.

"What do you do?

"You kick him in his stomach, it connects.

"Lucky for him he was wearing body protection.

"The intention was clear."

Goodison was jailed for 25 months.

"The only choice I have is to lock you up", the judge said.

"There is no other way to protect others from you."