Bungling knifeman drops stolen money during robbery at McDonald's in Leeds

McDonald's off York Road has been robbed for the second time in a month by a blundering man who dropped the cash he had taken.

The masked man threatened a worker at the Killingbeck fast food restaurant with a knife and dragged him across the room before he was confronted by a security guard.

He ran off and dropped most of the money he had taken in the early-hours robbery this morning.

Earlier this month the same restaurant was robbed by a gang armed with hammers and metal bars who targeted a security van driver as he collected takings. Three men have since been arrested but the incidents are not thought to be linked.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 2.45am today (31/12) police were called to an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant, in Killingbeck Drive, Leeds.

"A masked man, who was armed with a knife, threatened a male staff member and took a quantity of cash.

"As he dragged the victim back through the restaurant, members of staff intervened and tried to detain him.

"The suspect managed to run off but dropped most of the cash he had taken."

Detective Inspector David Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said:

“This was a frightening experience for the staff involved but thankfully no-one was injured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time it occurred.

“There is nothing to suggest any link between this incident and the robbery at the same premises on December 18 for which three men were previously arrested and released under investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180652788 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.