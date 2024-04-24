Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever Northern Music Awards, hosted by the UK music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins, was held on Tuesday (April 23) evening at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

The awards show, which aims to recognise and celebrate talent across the North of England, was hosted by BBC Radio 6’s Chris Hawkins and saw performances from The Courtineers’ Liam Fray, Lisa Stansfield, The K’s, Antony Szmierek and Leeds’ own English Teacher.

Brudenell Social Club won the Inspirational Venue of the Year award of under 500 capacity.

The band, which just had their critically acclaimed debut album This Could Be Texas enter the UK top 10 this week, was also crowned Newcomer of the Year.

Other artists and bands honoured at the awards ceremony was Doncaster native and former One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, who won Artist of the Year, while The Courtineers claimed Band of the Year.

Spice Girl Melanie C received the Special Recognition Award and The Charlatans singer Tin Burgess was presented with the headline Northern Music Award 2024.

Continuing to champion live music, the iconic Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club won the Inspirational Venue of the Year award for under 500 capacity, while Manchester’s Band on the Wall won the under 2,000 capacity award.

Leeds Festival was nominated in the Festival of the Year category, but lost to Lancashire’s Beat-Herder.

Leeds post-punk band English Teacher won the Newcomer of the Year award at the first ever Northern Music Festival. Picture by James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

Nadra Shah, Director of Engagement and Communications, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “The Northern Music Awards are all about honouring the massive musical talent that continues to come out of this region. We want to thank all the artists, venues, festivals, music industry teams, sponsors and music fans who have come together to celebrate with us and make this first ever awards a reality.

“We’ve had an amazing night honouring the enormous success of both established artists and some of the region's most exciting new emerging talent. The awards aim to support and help to grow the eco system of Northern musicians whilst shining a light on the transformative work that Nordoff and Robbins does with music therapy to connect with some of the region’s most isolated communities”.

“In 2024 we’re celebrating 20 years of music therapy in Greater Manchester and we’re excited that this show will support our vision to open a brand new music therapy centre for the people of the city. – helped by the money raised from these awards.”

