Brooklands Towers Seacroft incident: Man dies after being found injured in Leeds flat
A man has died after being found injured in a flat in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, shortly before midday on Wednesday (April 12). The injured man was taken to hospital where he later died.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of his death and have cordoned off the flat as enquiries take place.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of concerns for safety after an injured male was located at an address in Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, Leeds.
"The adult male was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he later died. Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and a scene is currently in place at the address.”