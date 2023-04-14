West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, shortly before midday on Wednesday (April 12). The injured man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of his death and have cordoned off the flat as enquiries take place.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of concerns for safety after an injured male was located at an address in Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, shortly before midday on Wednesday (Photo: Google)