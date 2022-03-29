British Transport Police update as trains cancelled between Leeds and Shipley after death on the track
Train services running between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled this afternoon, after a body was found on the track in Kirkstall.
This also means no trains will be serving the Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge stations until at least 5pm today.
According to an announcement on operator Northern's website, emergency services had been dealing with an incident between Leeds and Shipley, which is disrupting services in both directions.
British Transport Police have since confirmed this was due to a casualty on the tracks earlier this afternoon, where the victim lost their life.
A statement read: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Kirkstall at 1.34pm today (29 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene."
BTP added that officers were currently working to identify the deceased and inform their family.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Rail replacement transport will be provided on some services.
The route from Leeds to Bradford Interchange is not affected by this problem.
For live information, visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from.