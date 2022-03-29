Services from Leeds to Skipton, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley have all been cancelled.

This also means no trains will be serving the Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge stations until at least 5pm today.

According to an announcement on operator Northern's website, emergency services had been dealing with an incident between Leeds and Shipley, which is disrupting services in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those travelling to Shipley this afternoon may have to make alternative travel arrangements.

British Transport Police have since confirmed this was due to a casualty on the tracks earlier this afternoon, where the victim lost their life.

A statement read: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Kirkstall at 1.34pm today (29 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

BTP added that officers were currently working to identify the deceased and inform their family.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Rail replacement transport will be provided on some services.

The route from Leeds to Bradford Interchange is not affected by this problem.