Bradford Road Otley: Nine crews called to blaze as Leeds residents urged to shut windows due to 'smoke plume'
Nine fire crews were called out to the scene on Bradford Road, Otley, at about 7.30pm yesterday (Saturday), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.
The blaze broke out at “a business premises” on the road.
In its initial statement, the fire service urged residents living nearby to “keep their doors and windows shut” due to a smoke plume.
Operational support crews – including an aerial ladder, welfare unit and command unit – were also called out.
In a fresh update today (Sunday), the service said fire crews remained at the scene and urged residents to continue keeping windows and doors closed.
The new statement said: “Crews remain at the scene damping down the fire. There is still a large amount of smoke in the area so residents are being asked to continue to keep doors and windows shut."