Residents are being warned to take precautions as firefighters continue to battle a blaze in Leeds.

The blaze broke out at “a business premises” on the road.

In its initial statement, the fire service urged residents living nearby to “keep their doors and windows shut” due to a smoke plume.

Nine fire crews were called out to Bradford Road, Otley, Leeds, pictured left.

Operational support crews – including an aerial ladder, welfare unit and command unit – were also called out.

In a fresh update today (Sunday), the service said fire crews remained at the scene and urged residents to continue keeping windows and doors closed.