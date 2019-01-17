Crash in Leeds causing delays to drivers and these bus services in Harehills

Have your say

A crash on Compton Road Harehills is causing delays for motorists and bus services in Leeds.

Delays are likely to services 4, 16, 42, and 91 due to an accident on Compton Road, Harehills.

Compton Road in Harehills Leeds

Buses are being diverted around the crash.

A spokesman for First Bus said : "Road traffic collision on Compton Road and the road is currently closed services 4, 16 will be diverting as follows; Harehills Lane, Lupton Avenue Torre Road Nippet Lane.

The incident is not related to a police chase near Leeds Bradford Airport.

