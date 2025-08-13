A lorry driver has died after a crash on a busy motorway near Leeds.

The collision, on the A1(M) southbound, was reported yesterday (August 12) shortly after 1pm.

A lorry driver has died after a crash on a busy motorway near Leeds.

Police were told that a lorry had left the carriageway just after junction 45.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of the lorry a 57 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for several hours whilst officers investigated.

“Officers from the Major Collision enquiry Team are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam of the incident or the vehicle prior to the incident to come forward.

Those with information should call 101, quoting log 893 of August 12.