Body found in search for missing Swillington woman Sarah Cromwell
Police searching for missing Swillington woman Sarah Cromwell have found a body.
Sarah, 36, was last seen at her Swillington home shortly after 12 noon on Friday.
Police have issued two missing person appeals for her since then, including CCTV images of Sarah captured on Friday.
But today (Sunday), just before 7pm, West Yorkshire Police announced that they had found a body.
The force said in a Twitter statement: "Officers involved in the search for Sarah Cromwell who was reported missing on the 17th September from the Swillington area of Leeds have this afternoon located the body of a female.
"The family of Sarah have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"There are no suspicious circumstances at this time and a report has been prepared for the Coroner."
