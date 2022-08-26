Body found believed to be missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Rothwell on Sunday night.

Shortly before 1am today, (August 26) a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in a wooded area next to the M62 near Thorpe Lane, Tingley.

A body believed to be missing man Anthony Crosswaite has been found in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be Mr Crosswaite.