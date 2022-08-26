Body found believed to be missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite
A body believed to be missing man Anthony Crosswaite has been found in Leeds.
The 49-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Rothwell on Sunday night.
Shortly before 1am today, (August 26) a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in a wooded area next to the M62 near Thorpe Lane, Tingley.
While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be Mr Crosswaite.
Police say Mr Crosswaite’s family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The Coroner’s Office has been notified.