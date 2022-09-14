Body found after report of woman falling from car park on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds

Police were called to Woodhouse Lane at 12:45pm on September 13 and discovered the body of an adult woman.

It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Woodhouse Lane, Leeds at 12.45pm this afternoon to a report a woman had fallen from a car park there.

“Officers attended and found the body of an adult woman.