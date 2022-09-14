Body found after report of woman falling from car park on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds
The body of a woman was found by police yesterday after they responded to a report of a woman falling from a car park in Leeds.
By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:19 am
Police were called to Woodhouse Lane at 12:45pm on September 13 and discovered the body of an adult woman.
It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.
Read More
Read MoreUrgent appeal launched as Zak Charles from Kirkstall area of Leeds reported miss...
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Woodhouse Lane, Leeds at 12.45pm this afternoon to a report a woman had fallen from a car park there.
“Officers attended and found the body of an adult woman.
“Enquiries are ongoing but at this stage there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”