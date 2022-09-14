News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Urgent appeal launched as Zak Charles from Kirkstall area of Leeds reported missing

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a man from Kirkstall was reported missing.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:29 am

Zak Charles, 24, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (September 13).

He has been described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall and thin with collar length brown hair in a top knot and a goatee beard.

Read More

Read More
Leeds pubs on the brink of closure in 'extinction level event' as cost of living...
Zak Charles, 24, was reported missing yesterday afternoon. Image: West Yorkshire Police

When he was last seen, he was wearing grey North Face jogging bottoms and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to Leeds CID via 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, referencing police log 869 of September 13.

PoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire Police