Police have launched an urgent appeal after a man from Kirkstall was reported missing.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:29 am
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:29 am
Zak Charles, 24, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (September 13).
He has been described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall and thin with collar length brown hair in a top knot and a goatee beard.
When he was last seen, he was wearing grey North Face jogging bottoms and a black T-shirt.