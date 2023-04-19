West Yorkshire Police believe the body to be that of 65-year-old Allan Watts from Halifax, who was reported missing on Friday evening (April 14) last week. The body was found in woodland off North Dean Road in Calderdale yesterday evening (April 18).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in Calderdale. Allan Watts, aged 65 from Halifax, was reported missing on Friday evening last week and was the subject of a public appeal.

“Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team supporting the police search for him found the body in woodland off North Dean Road yesterday evening. While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Watts. His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.”