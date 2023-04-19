News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
54 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
2 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
4 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
4 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Body believed to be missing West Yorkshire man Allan Watts found in Calderdale

A body believed to be a West Yorkshire man reported missing has been found.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

West Yorkshire Police believe the body to be that of 65-year-old Allan Watts from Halifax, who was reported missing on Friday evening (April 14) last week. The body was found in woodland off North Dean Road in Calderdale yesterday evening (April 18).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in Calderdale. Allan Watts, aged 65 from Halifax, was reported missing on Friday evening last week and was the subject of a public appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team supporting the police search for him found the body in woodland off North Dean Road yesterday evening. While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Watts. His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.”

The body was found in woodland off North Dean Road. Image: Google Street ViewThe body was found in woodland off North Dean Road. Image: Google Street View
The body was found in woodland off North Dean Road. Image: Google Street View
Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireHalifaxWest Yorkshire Police