Banned driver in police chase through Leeds after being spotted behind wheel of in-law’s car

A BANNED driver who was involved in a police chase after he was spotted behind the wheel of his brother-in-law’s car has been sent to prison.

Luke Carroll was locked up for four months over the pursuit through west Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard police became suspicious when they saw Carroll drive a people carrier off the forecourt of a petrol station on Tong Road on July 5 this year.

Two passengers were in the vehicle.

Olivia Murray, prosecuting, said police signaled for Carroll to stop after making registration checks.

Carroll sped off and drove at double the 30mph speed limit on Pudsey Road.

Miss Murray said the defendant continued to drive “aggressively” along Gamble Hill Drive.

He went the wrong way around a traffic island on Greenthorpe Road before abandoning the vehicle on Greenthorpe Hill.

Carroll ran from the vehicle and was detained behind Main Line Social Club.

He apologised to officers as he was arrested and said he had driven away in panic.

The two passengers remained in the vehicle.

Carroll, of Broad Lane, Bramley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and having no insurance.

The court heard he received a driving ban in 2016 for an offence of dangerous driving.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Carroll had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Jailing Carroll, judge Christopher Batty said: “In many respects it is a shame that you are here again because you have done this before and you could have learned a lesson.

“The problem with pursuits with the police is that you create a significant danger on the road.

“Two vehicles are travelling at speeds they should not be on populated roads.

“It is your second time and I am afraid it can’t be overlooked by passing a non-custodial sentence.”