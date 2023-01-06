Amber Deakin, 18, was a passenger in the silver Vauxhall Vectra when it overturned on Baildon Road near Pasture Road at 11.47pm on Tuesday evening. The father of Amber, who had a young son, paid tribute to her on social media writing: ”Fly high my beautiful girl. I’m going to miss you so much."

A 21 year old man and 26 year old man who were arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further enquiries. Officers are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses over the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The silver Vauxhall Vectra failed to stop for police officers at approximately 11.40pm on Otley Road (Foxes Corner) Shipley and travelled along Baildon Road. We are aware that prior to the collision the Vectra overtook other vehicles and would ask these drivers to come forward.

Baildon Road, Bradford.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1802 of 3 January.”

A Gofundme page has been set up by a friend to raise money for Amber’s family.

