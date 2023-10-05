Ashley Beals: Leeds police confirm discovery of body in search for missing Morley man
Police searching for a man reported missing from Leeds have confirmed that a body has been found.
Officers searching for missing Ashley Beals, from Morley, have found his body. Ashley, aged 39, was reported missing on Saturday, September 30, having last been seen the previous day.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received reports shortly before 10:45am today (October 5) that a body was found in woods close to Dewsbury Road, Tingley.
“Ashley’s family have been notified and his identification has been confirmed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The Coroner’s office has been notified.”