Police launch appeal to help trace man who has gone missing in Leeds

Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing in Leeds over the weekend.

Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
In their appeal, police are asking for information to help trace a man, as concern grows for his welfare.

Ashley Beals, aged 39, from Morley was reported missing on Saturday, September 30, having last been seen the previous day.

Ashley Beals, aged 39, from Morley, was reported missing on Saturday, September 30 after last being seen the previous day. Picture by West Yorkshire PoliceAshley Beals, aged 39, from Morley, was reported missing on Saturday, September 30 after last being seen the previous day. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Ashley Beals, aged 39, from Morley, was reported missing on Saturday, September 30 after last being seen the previous day. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
He is described as slim, 5ft 10ins (~177cm) tall, with short, mousy blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, Berghaus jacket and jeans.

West Yorkshire Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to help locate him and make sure that he is okay, and wants to hear from anyone who may have seen him or who has any information that could help with locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1032 of September 30 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

