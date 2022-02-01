At 7.48pm on Tuesday, police received a report of an intruder alarm being triggered at Ash Green Primary School in Clough Lane, Mixenden.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found one of the buildings on fire, police said.

Emergency services attended - including 10 fire engines - and a male was located.

He was arrested and taken to hospital for further treatment, police confirmed.

Officers remain at the scene of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to call Calderdale District CID on 101 or via the livechat option on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1663 of 1 February.