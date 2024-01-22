Police have confirmed that a fire that started at an Asda store in Pontefract is being treated as suspicious.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police say that the blaze at the supermarket on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall yesterday (Sunday) at 5pm started after pallets were set on fire.

The store was closed at the time but staff were evacuated after the fire spread to the bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from two fire stations attended the incident as the inside of the building became "heavily smoke logged".

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a fire at the ASDA store in South Elmsall which is being treated as suspicious.

"A report was received from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday) reporting a fire at the store on Barnsley Road. The initial call to the fire service had been around half an hour earlier.

"It was established that pallets had been set on fire outside the store which had then spread causing damage to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The store was closed at the time of the offence but there were staff working inside. All staff were evacuated safely.