Asda blaze in Pontefract being treated as suspicious as police confirm pallets 'had been set on fire'
Police have confirmed that a fire that started at an Asda store in Pontefract is being treated as suspicious.
West Yorkshire Police say that the blaze at the supermarket on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall yesterday (Sunday) at 5pm started after pallets were set on fire.
The store was closed at the time but staff were evacuated after the fire spread to the bakery.
Crews from two fire stations attended the incident as the inside of the building became "heavily smoke logged".
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a fire at the ASDA store in South Elmsall which is being treated as suspicious.
"A report was received from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday) reporting a fire at the store on Barnsley Road. The initial call to the fire service had been around half an hour earlier.
"It was established that pallets had been set on fire outside the store which had then spread causing damage to the building.
"The store was closed at the time of the offence but there were staff working inside. All staff were evacuated safely.
"If anyone has any information that could assist the ongoing police investigation, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240037882."