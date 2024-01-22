Asda store in Pontefract evacuated after fire spreads from recycling pallets to bakery
An Asda store in Pontefract was evacuated after a fire broke out and spread to the bakery.
Fire crews were called to the supermarket on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall yesterday (Sunday) at 5pm.
Crews from South Kirkby and Pontefract fire stations attended.
A statement on the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service website says that the fire involved involved recycling pallets before spreading to the bakery in the single storey supermarket building.
Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire. Two positive pressure ventilations fans were also used due to the building being "heavily smoke logged".
West Yorkshire Police have been asked whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.