Army bomb squad sent to Leeds street after man arrested

A specialist explosives team were sent to a street in Middleton today after a man's arrest.

Police searched a house on Helston Road shortly after midnight and officers remained at the scene this morning.

A large police presence was seen on Helston Road

An army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended as a precautionary measure but the area has been declared safe.

A man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Shortly after midnight today officers attended an address on Helston Road in Middleton.

Police searched a man's house

"A 45-year-old male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon at the address and was taken into police custody, where he currently remains.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure. It was quickly established the area was safe and there is no risk to the public.

"A police cordon remains in place and enquires are ongoing."

