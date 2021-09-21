Army bomb disposal team called to Barkly Road in Beeston: Police issue statement
Police have today released a statement after an Army bomb disposal team were called to deal with a suspicious package in Beeston.
Your YEP reported how West Yorkshire Police were called to an address in Barkly Road just after 2pm yesterday (Sept 20) after reports of a potential explosive device being found.
West Yorkshire Police today issued an update on the incident.
A statement reads: "At 2.01pm yesterday, officers were called to a report of a possible explosive device being found at an address in Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds.
"A 100m cordon was put in place and homes within that area were evacuated while officers liaised with Army bomb disposal experts.
"The item was subsequently found to be nothing of concern and the cordons were removed shortly before 11:30pm."
The statement added: "We would like to thank everyone affected for their patience during this disruption, which was necessary for public safety."
