Two people have been taken to hospital after a three car collision in Leeds this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A643 close to the Armley Gyratory in Leeds on Friday afternoon

The crash on the A643 southbound towards Armley Gyratory this afternoon (Friday) resulted in long delays in the area. The road was closed for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and has since been reopened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A643 close to the Armley Gyratory in Leeds this afternoon (Friday).

"Police received the report from fire and ambulance colleagues at 12:46pm.

"Two people suffered injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.