Armley Gyratory traffic: Live updates as Leeds crash in Holbeck causes traffic chaos towards M621
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash was first reported by West Yorkshire Police at 1.15pm this afternoon (Friday November 17). It happened on the A643 Southbound in Holbeck, the road between the Armley Gyratory and the M621.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the junction. Scroll down for live updates.
Live updates as police close busy Leeds road near Armley Gyratory after crash
Full details provided by police as road reopens
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A643 close to the Armley Gyratory in Leeds this afternoon (Friday).
Police received the report from fire and ambulance colleagues at 12:46pm.
Two people suffered injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.
The road was closed and traffic diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident and was re-opened shortly after 3:05pm.
Awaiting statement
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the accident.
The crash happened at about 1.15pm and police closed the road while crash investigation work took place.
Road now reopen but "long delays" remain
The Southbound A643 in Holbeck has now reopened following the crash this afternoon, but long delays remain.
Westbound carriageway remains closed as rush-hour approaches
This live traffic map from AA shows the location of the road closure.
Police close busy road near Armley Gyratory after crash
There are major delays on the road network in Leeds following a crash. The crash was first reported by West Yorkshire Police at 1.15pm this afternoon (Friday November 17).
It happened on the A643 Southbound in Holbeck, the road between the Armley Gyratory and the M621.