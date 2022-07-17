West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Ardsley Reservoir, off Haigh Moor Road, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

A search was launched by emergency services following a "concern for safety" at the reservoir, police said.

And in a new statement, the force said emergency services were continuing their search, which has lasted at least 17 hours so far, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have urged people to "stay away from the area" and said the incident serves as a "reminder about the dangers" of open water swimming.

It comes after a woman was rescued from the River Aire in Leeds this morning, according to police.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates of Leeds CID said: “We are continuing the search this morning in relation to a man that was seen to enter the water yesterday.

Ardsley Reservoir, off Haigh Moor Road, Leeds. Picture: Google.

“His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“A number of emergency services are at the scene today carrying out enquiries, we would urge people to stay away from the area whilst this is carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was at the reservoir yesterday from around 5pm onwards to come forward and help our investigation.

“As the weather is set to get hotter this week this incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.”

The fire service confirmed in a separate statement that it was also called to the scene, including cres from Rothwell, Leeds, Dewsbury and Killingbeck Fire Stations.

Earlier this month, emergency services were called to the Aire and Calder Navigation near Broad Reach Lock, where the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the water following a search.