It happened at 12.55am on Sunday, July 17 when a woman fell from Centenary Bridge in Leeds.

A member of the public attempted to rescue her using throw lines.

However, she was unable to pull herself out of the water.

A woman was rescued from the River Aire after falling in from Centenary Bridge in Leeds city centre. Photo: Google.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called.

Crews from Leeds Fire Station, Hunslet Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station and Rothwell Fire Station attended.

They managed to get the woman out of the river using a rescue sled.