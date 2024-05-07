Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allyn Grayson, aged 50, from Rothwell, was last seen at the Head of Steam pub, in Park Row, in the city centre at about 5.30pm on May 4.

He had gone to the pub with a friend after the game against Southampton at Elland Road but left “suddenly without explanation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was seen on CCTV around Lands Lane and Briggate a short time later. Police have shared the below two images of Mr Grayson.

Allyn Grayson went missing after the Leeds United game against Southampton on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “It is completely out of character for Allyn to go missing like this and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

“His family are anxiously waiting for any news, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since Saturday teatime or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allyn is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short, mousy brown hair. He was wearing a black Hugo Boss jacket, green top, indigo blue jeans and white Diadora trainers with red and blue stripes.