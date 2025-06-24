Aha! A new Alan Partridge series lands on Monday - and you can stream it for free

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Steve Coogan's comic creation returns on Monday - here's how to make sure you don't miss an episode

You might know him as the presenter of a military-based quiz show on cable TV called Skirmish, or you might have heard his dulcet tones on Mid Morning Matters, broadcast across the whole of North Norfolk. But it has been a while since we've seen or heard anything from veteran broadcaster and "man of the people", Alan Partridge.

But he's bounced back, and he's due to deliver another basket of pearls of wisdom in a new series on the streaming platform Audible.

Alan Partridge's award-winning podcast series From the Oasthouse will make a return next week for its fourth series, landing on Monday, June 30. And there's a way to listen in for free.

Alan has settled into life in his countryside pad, and he invites listeners in for a tour | Audible

Audible has recently announced a summer promotion, offering three months of free membership instead of the usual 30 days.

It's available to Amazon Prime members and it gives you three credits to spend on audiobooks, regardless of their cost.

It means you could download, stream, and own a title costing more than £30 each every month for three months - but, importantly, you also get access to Audible's suite of exclusive podcasts.

And among these podcasts is Alan Partridge's original series, in which he gives listeners access to his life, in a substantial rural house.

Alan Partridge has already published four seasons of From the Oasthouse, and his fourth one will land soon

In previous series, Alan has let listeners in on events in his life that have included tackling an intruder, befriending a magpie, and going off in search of his friend Michael - who he thought was dead.

While he is giving little away about his new series, Alan promised in the series description that it will "delight listeners by casting his net over some of the smallest issues in the UK".

The description explains: "What will this series offer that the first three didn’t? Nothing, that’s not the point.

"Instead it will continue, just as before, to draw back the curtain, open the cupboard and provide full loft access to the life of one of the most fascinating men in north Norfolk (Alan Partridge)."

Audible's three-months free offer is timed to coincide with Amazon Prime Day, a four-day sales bonanza offering discounts across the retail platform.

The Audible trial offer will expire at the end of January, so there is plenty of time to sign up, but pre-orders for series four of From the Oasthouse are already open, so it's worth signing up now.

And all previous series of the podcast are also available for streaming, in case you want to catch up before diving into series four.

To find out more about the podcast or to sign up to Audible for free, click here.