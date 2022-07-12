Aire and Calder Navigation incident: Body found in waterway after teenager spotted in trouble in Wakefield

A teenage boy is thought to have drowned in a waterway in Wakefield.

By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:20 pm

Police were called to a report concerning the safety of a youngster at 2.11pm on Monday in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands.

Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.

Entrance to the Southern Washlands (Photo: Google)

Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of the teenager from the Wakefield area.

His family have been informed and are receiving support.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

