Police were called to a report concerning the safety of a youngster at 2.11pm on Monday in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands.

Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entrance to the Southern Washlands (Photo: Google)

Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of the teenager from the Wakefield area.

His family have been informed and are receiving support.