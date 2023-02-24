Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari, aged 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane just before 8.30am on Wednesday (February 22).

Athira was one of two pedestrians that suffered serious injuries from a black Volkswagen Golf that also caused damage to a bus stop. The second pedestrian, a man in his forties, continues to recover in hospital.

The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari, aged 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Armley

Enquiries by police have established that the Golf had travelled on the Armley Gyratory before driving down Stanningley Road towards Bradford.

Police have asked anyone who has footage of the vehicle prior to the collision, or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 290 of 22 February.

Following the tragedy, local councillors Jim McKenna and Alice Smart, renewed appeals for speed cameras to be installed on the busy stretch of road having previously been told that under the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, it did not meet the criteria.