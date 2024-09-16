A63 Great North Road Leeds: Live as police make arrest after fatal crash - and road remains closed
The incident, that was reported shortly after 6am this morning (September 16), is understood to be causing significant delays on the A63 Great North Road.
The AA has advised that the road is partly blocked with queues for traffic headed towards Micklefield.
In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Great North Road, Leeds.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Police urge drivers to avoid route
West Yorkshire Police have told drivers to avoid the A63 Great North Road as emergency services deal with a crash, causing traffic delays headed towards Micklefield.
Road closed, says AA
The AA has reported that the road has now been closed.
In an update, it said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A63 Great North Road Northbound from the B1222 to the hotel.
“Affecting traffic towards Micklefield. Ongoing since around 06:00am.”
Cyclist died in crash, police confirm as road remains closed
A cyclist died in the crash earlier this morning, police have confirmed.
The collision, that was reported at around 6.10am, involved a bicycle and a white transit van.
On arrival, officers found a man had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the transit van, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
The road remains closed as police investigate, with drivers told to avoid the area.
Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting log 172 of September 16.
