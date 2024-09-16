A63 Great North Road Leeds: Live as police make arrest after fatal crash - and road remains closed

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 07:58 BST
Drivers have been told to avoid a busy road near Leeds as emergency services deal with a crash.

The incident, that was reported shortly after 6am this morning (September 16), is understood to be causing significant delays on the A63 Great North Road.

The AA has advised that the road is partly blocked with queues for traffic headed towards Micklefield.

Drivers have been told to avoid the A63 Great North Road after a crash.Drivers have been told to avoid the A63 Great North Road after a crash.
Drivers have been told to avoid the A63 Great North Road after a crash. | Google

In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Great North Road, Leeds.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Follow our blog below for live updates -

A63 Great North Road crash

Mon, 16 Sep, 2024, 07:58 BST

Police urge drivers to avoid route

West Yorkshire Police have told drivers to avoid the A63 Great North Road as emergency services deal with a crash, causing traffic delays headed towards Micklefield.

Mon, 16 Sep, 2024, 08:09 BST

Road closed, says AA

The AA has reported that the road has now been closed.

In an update, it said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A63 Great North Road Northbound from the B1222 to the hotel.

“Affecting traffic towards Micklefield. Ongoing since around 06:00am.”

Mon, 16 Sep, 2024, 12:04 BST

Cyclist died in crash, police confirm as road remains closed

A cyclist has died after a collision was reported on the A63 Great North Road in Ledsham on September 16.A cyclist has died after a collision was reported on the A63 Great North Road in Ledsham on September 16.
A cyclist has died after a collision was reported on the A63 Great North Road in Ledsham on September 16. | Google/National World

A cyclist died in the crash earlier this morning, police have confirmed.

The collision, that was reported at around 6.10am, involved a bicycle and a white transit van.

On arrival, officers found a man had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transit van, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The road remains closed as police investigate, with drivers told to avoid the area.

Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting log 172 of September 16.

