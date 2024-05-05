Yorkshire Gateway: 'Popular and well-known' hotel goes up for sale
The Yorkshire Gateway is a 37-room “investment opportunity”, according to the website BusinessesForSale.com. Established in 2012, it is located close to the village of South Milford and is stones throw away from junction 42 of the A1(M), making it an ideal stop-off for weary travellers.
Situated on the Great North Road, the hotel has a bar area and also a terrace and a garden. According to its website, it is currently closed “for exclusive use”.
Situated 16 miles from Leeds centre and 19 miles from York, the area is also undergoing commercial development.
The management company-led business is advertised an an “ideal investment proposition” and is on the market for £925,000.
