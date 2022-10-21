A passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his thirties from Leeds, was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later. The four other occupants of the Vauxhall - three men, aged 23, 28 and 47, and a 41-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene near The Inn at Scarcroft pub on the A58 Wetherby Road at 6.25am on Monday (Photo: Google)

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed today that the man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to the crash. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam footage.