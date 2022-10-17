A58 Wetherby Road Leeds crash: Police confirm one man dead as dangerous driving arrest is made
Police have closed the A58 Wetherby Road between Scarcroft and Bardsey as emergency services respond to a fatal collision.
West Yorkshire Police said one man had died and five others have been injured in the crash as they confirmed an arrest has been made.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Man dead and four more hurt in serious collision at Scarcroft
Road closure remains in place
Police are continuing collision investigation work at the scene. They say the road will remain closed until that work is completed.
In the meantime, the Major Collision Enquiry Team wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to the crash. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can contact the team via 101, quoting reference 13220572755, or use the online chat facility on the force website - www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Police confirm one man dead as crash arrest is made
Police have confirmed that a man has died after a crash in Leeds that saw five others taken to hospital for treatment.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A58 Wetherby Road in Scarcroft at 6.25am on Monday. A silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Honda CR-V estate had collided near to the junction with Syke Lane.
A passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his thirties from Leeds, was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The four other occupants of the Vauxhall - three men, aged 23, 28 and 47, and a 41-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the woman and the 28-year-old man were later released. The 47-year-old man and the 23-year-old man are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old man, also received injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.
Two women who were passengers in his vehicle were checked over by ambulance staff at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police statement
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, reported at 6.25am this morning.
“A number of casualties have been taken to hospital and road closures are in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.”
A second report from the AA gives a clearer picture on where the accident is reported to have taken place.
Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A58 Wetherby Road both ways between Ling Lane and Mill Lane. Due to an accident near The Inn At Scarcroft. Syke Lane is also shut.
How the roads are looking
Road closed near The Inn at Scarcroft
The AA is reporting the following details:
Road closed due to crash on Syke Lane both ways between Scarcroft Golf Club and A58 Wetherby Road. Due to an accident near The Inn At Scarcroft.
It says the initial report was received at 6.48am this morning.