Police have confirmed that a man has died after a crash in Leeds that saw five others taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A58 Wetherby Road in Scarcroft at 6.25am on Monday. A silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Honda CR-V estate had collided near to the junction with Syke Lane.

A passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his thirties from Leeds, was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The four other occupants of the Vauxhall - three men, aged 23, 28 and 47, and a 41-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the woman and the 28-year-old man were later released. The 47-year-old man and the 23-year-old man are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old man, also received injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.