West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to reports of a collision shortly after 10am this morning (Thursday) on the A1(M) southbound between junction 45 for Wetherby and junction 44 for the A64 towards either Leeds or York.

The crash involved a double decker bus and a large goods vehicle. A spokesperson for WYFRS said: “One male casualty driver of the bus trapped between the steering wheel and cab was extricated by fire service personnel and handed over into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Two fire appliances responded, one from Wetherby Fire Station and another from Tadcaster based in North Yorkshire. Specialist Technical Rescue crew and support pump from Cleckheaton Fire Station was also mobilised.”

The A1(M) was closed following the collision between a double decker bus and large goods vehicle. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Police, ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance and traffic officers were also in attendance. One lane has now been reopened but Highways England has said that nine miles of congestion remains and there are delays of one hour. The group have urged drivers heading in this direction to allow for extra time.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9:59am police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near to Junction 45, Boston Spa on the A1M Southbound. Emergency services attended at the scene.

