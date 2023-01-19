A1(M) crash: Double decker bus driver trapped between steering wheel and cabin after collision near Leeds
A double decker bus driver became trapped between his steering wheel and cabin following a crash on the A1(M) near Leeds.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to reports of a collision shortly after 10am this morning (Thursday) on the A1(M) southbound between junction 45 for Wetherby and junction 44 for the A64 towards either Leeds or York.
The crash involved a double decker bus and a large goods vehicle. A spokesperson for WYFRS said: “One male casualty driver of the bus trapped between the steering wheel and cab was extricated by fire service personnel and handed over into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
“Two fire appliances responded, one from Wetherby Fire Station and another from Tadcaster based in North Yorkshire. Specialist Technical Rescue crew and support pump from Cleckheaton Fire Station was also mobilised.”
Police, ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance and traffic officers were also in attendance. One lane has now been reopened but Highways England has said that nine miles of congestion remains and there are delays of one hour. The group have urged drivers heading in this direction to allow for extra time.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9:59am police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near to Junction 45, Boston Spa on the A1M Southbound. Emergency services attended at the scene.
“A road closure is in place whilst work is done to reopen the road. One man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.”