A1(M) collision: Live as road closed near Leeds and Wetherby and air ambulance on the scene following 'serious' crash
The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) has been closed near to Leeds and Wetherby following a serious collision involving a double decker bus.
The road has been closed following a collision this morning (Thursday) between junction 45 for Wetherby and junction 44 for the A64 towards either Leeds or York. West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, fire crews and National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance.
The fire service has said that the crash involved a double decker bus and a large goods vehicle. The driver of the bus became trapped between the steering wheel and was extricated by fire service personnel and handed over into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Traffic is building on the road but diversions are in place for those approaching.
Follow the latest in our live blog below:
Live as A1(M) closed near Leeds following ‘serious’ crash
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said:
At 09:59am police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near to Junction 45, Boston Spa on the A1M Southbound.
Emergency services attended at the scene.
A road closure is in place whilst work is done to reopen the road.
One man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
The below picture from Google Maps shows the level of traffic currently on the A1(M) southbound following the earlier collision.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details about this ongoing incident.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that the collision involved a double decker bus and a large goods vehicle.
The male driver of the bus became trapped between the steering wheel and cab and was extricated by fire service personnel and before being handed over into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Two fire appliances responded, one from Wetherby Fire Station and another from Tadcaster in North Yorkshire. Specialist Technical Rescue crew and support pump from Cleckheaton Fire Station was also mobilised.
A diversion route is available approaching J45 (follow the route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs):
- Exit at J45
- At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A659 and cross over the A1(M)
- At the next roundabout take the first exit on to West Woods Road
- Follow this road southbound to the T-junction with Thorner Road
- Turn left on to Thorner Road eastbound
- At the T-junction with Paradise Way turn right
- Follow Paradise Way southbound to the Bramham Interchange (J44 of the A1(M)
- To re-join the A1(M) southbound take the second exit from the junction roundabout
National Highways have provided a link providing information about the diversion routes in the tweet below: