A Leeds travel business has relocated to a new office in the heart of the city.

North America Travel Service has relocated to a brand-new premises at 93 Water Lane, Leeds, LS11 5QN. The team is now welcoming clients to visit the new office to plan and book their dream holidays to the USA and Canada.

With more than 50 years of experience in creating tailor-made North American travel experiences, North America Travel Service continues to provide expert, personalised service in a fresh and welcoming new setting.

"We're excited to welcome clients to our new location in the heart of Leeds," said a spokesperson for North America Travel Service.

“Our new office offers a comfortable and inspiring environment for planning incredible holidays to the USA and Canada, and we look forward to continuing to provide the same exceptional service our clients know and trust.”

Clients are encouraged to book an appointment to visit the new office by calling 01132 431606. Whether you're planning a road trip along Route 66, a luxury escape to the Rockies, or an unforgettable family holiday to Florida, the team is ready to help craft your perfect itinerary.

The business was previously based at the Kennedy Building on Victoria Road.